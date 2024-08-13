Ukraine and Russia benefit from maintaining gas transit through Sudzha – Bloomberg

A Russian battle tank T-72 drives outside the town of Sudzha on August 8, 2024. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia and Ukraine are going to supply gas to Europe through the station in Sudzha, despite the fighting in Kursk Oblast near the transit point.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: It is noted that Moscow and Kyiv have a financial incentive to maintain gas supplies. For Ukraine, fuel transit provides vital funds for its war-torn economy – about US$1 billion – while European countries remain among the largest buyers of Russian gas.

Both sides have no intention of stopping the flows through the Sudzha gas intake station in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

The report claims that Ukraine wants to be seen as a reliable partner in Europe, hoping that traders in the region will make more use of its vast gas storage facilities.

Any accidental damage to key infrastructure at a gas receiving station could halt supplies.

While most of Europe has reportedly been looking for alternatives to Russian pipeline gas since the invasion of Ukraine, countries such as Austria, Slovakia and Moldova continue to import Gazprom products via Ukraine.

Background:

As of Tuesday, 13 August, the request for the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine increased by 7% compared to the nomination for 12 August.

Satellite images have emerged showing destruction at the Sudzha gas metering station in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Despite several attacks on Ukrainian UGS facilities in March-April 2024, gas injection and withdrawal by foreign traders have been carried out as usual.

This summer, after the Russian attacks, European traders are using only a part of Ukraine's huge natural gas storage facilities.

