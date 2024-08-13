All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine and Russia benefit from maintaining gas transit through Sudzha – Bloomberg

Oleksii ArtemchukTuesday, 13 August 2024, 15:30
Ukraine and Russia benefit from maintaining gas transit through Sudzha – Bloomberg
A Russian battle tank T-72 drives outside the town of Sudzha on August 8, 2024. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia and Ukraine are going to supply gas to Europe through the station in Sudzha, despite the fighting in Kursk Oblast near the transit point.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: It is noted that Moscow and Kyiv have a financial incentive to maintain gas supplies. For Ukraine, fuel transit provides vital funds for its war-torn economy – about US$1 billion – while European countries remain among the largest buyers of Russian gas.

Advertisement:

Both sides have no intention of stopping the flows through the Sudzha gas intake station in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

The report claims that Ukraine wants to be seen as a reliable partner in Europe, hoping that traders in the region will make more use of its vast gas storage facilities.

Any accidental damage to key infrastructure at a gas receiving station could halt supplies.

Advertisement:

While most of Europe has reportedly been looking for alternatives to Russian pipeline gas since the invasion of Ukraine, countries such as Austria, Slovakia and Moldova continue to import Gazprom products via Ukraine.

Background:

  • As of Tuesday, 13 August, the request for the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine increased by 7% compared to the nomination for 12 August.
  • Satellite images have emerged showing destruction at the Sudzha gas metering station in Russia's Kursk Oblast.
  • Despite several attacks on Ukrainian UGS facilities in March-April 2024, gas injection and withdrawal by foreign traders have been carried out as usual.
  • This summer, after the Russian attacks, European traders are using only a part of Ukraine's huge natural gas storage facilities.

Support UP or become our patron!

gasUkraineRussia
Advertisement:

Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

All News
gas
Request for Russian gas transit through Ukraine increased by 7% on Tuesday
Satellite images emerge showing damaged Sudzha gas station in Russia's Kursk Oblast
Slovakia earns up to US$1.5 billion on transit and resale of Russian gas
RECENT NEWS
10:35
Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: