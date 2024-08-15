All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian hackers target former US ambassador to Ukraine in password theft attempt

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 15 August 2024, 09:03
Russian hackers target former US ambassador to Ukraine in password theft attempt
Stock photo: Getty Images

Kremlin-affiliated hackers have launched a cyber attack on Steven Pifer, former US ambassador to Ukraine, in a bid to obtain his password.

Source: Bloomberg, citing security researchers from Access Now and the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Since February, the hackers have targeted former US government officials, academics, prominent Russian opposition figures in exile, and media organisations in their efforts to steal passwords. This information was detailed in reports released Wednesday (14 August) by Access Now and Citizen Lab.

Advertisement:

In one instance, hackers attempted to deceive Steven Pifer, the US ambassador to Ukraine from 1998 to 2000, into handing over his password.

The hackers impersonated a former US ambassador known to Pifer to gain his trust and persuade him to enter his credentials on a malicious website. It has not been reported whether they succeeded in accessing Pifer's email account.

After analysing the malicious files that the hackers sent to the victims, the researchers concluded that the attackers were part of a group known as Cold River.

Advertisement:

Western governments and cybersecurity firms have previously associated the Cold River group with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). In December, both the US and UK governments accused Cold River of participating in a broad array of cyber-espionage activities.

Background

  • In July, the US Department of the Treasury announced sanctions against the leaders of the hacker group Cyber Army of Russia Reborn, which attempted to attack US critical infrastructure.
  • In May, the United States imposed sanctions on the leader of the Russian cybercriminal group LockBit, which was involved in attacks on US companies.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaUSAhackers
Advertisement:

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

All News
Russia
Russia has lost over 595,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strikes on four Russian air bases
Russia withdraws from Council of Europe Convention for Protection of National Minorities
RECENT NEWS
12:32
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
11:59
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
11:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
11:27
​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
10:12
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
09:59
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
09:56
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: