OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 15 August 2024, 15:39
Zelenskyy asks Ukrainian Parliament to meet immediately and support defence legislative package
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) to meet and adopt a "defence legislative package for Ukraine", which will include the issue of determining the status of the Ukrainian military in Kursk Oblast and others.

Source: Zelenskyy's address on Telegram

Quote: "In August, some legal positions of our state need to be strengthened. It is time to adopt important legislative things – a defence legislative package for Ukraine. These are decisions that will help Ukrainian soldiers, the entirety of Ukrainian society, and our state institutions.

First. We must clearly guarantee at the legislative level that our soldiers, who are taking part in the Kursk operation, for example, and will take part in all our other actions on the territory of the aggressor state [Russia – ed.], will receive absolutely all the payments and preferences that are provided for the front line. And this should be done by law so that all our people have confidence that the state will work as it should.

Second. Every warrior who defends the Ukrainian state, protects our people and defends our independence deserves recognition and maximum support. This applies, in particular, to those of our soldiers - Ukrainian legionnaires - who currently hold citizenship of other countries but not yet of Ukraine. They deserve to be our citizens, citizens of Ukraine and should receive such honour from the Ukrainian state. It is also fair to extend this to their families, to the families of our heroes.

The third decision. The issue of trophy weapons that our soldiers win in battles must be settled. We must resolve this issue."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that "traitors who fled to Russia after 24 February" should be deprived of any titles and awards in Ukraine.

"The relevant bills are already in the parliament. And I ask the Verkhovna Rada to meet to consider these issues immediately in the near future," the president said.

