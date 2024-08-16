Lenin monument demolished in Sudzha, Kursk Oblast – photos
Friday, 16 August 2024, 20:32
A monument to Soviet statesman Vladimir Lenin has been demolished in the town of Sudzha, Russia, which is under Ukraine’s military control.
Source: Ministry of Culture and Information Policy on Telegram
Details: The ministry posted a photo of an empty pedestal, commenting: "The process of decommunisation continues. In Sudzha too."
Advertisement:
The monument previously stood in the town’s central square.
Support UP or become our patron!