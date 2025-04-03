Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video

Russian forces have conducted assault operations near Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces are repelling the attacks, destroying Russian military equipment and killing personnel.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media

Details: The Russians reportedly used about two platoons of personnel and armoured vehicles. The effective actions of Ukrainian soldiers resulted in confirmed Russian losses in armoured vehicles: 12 units were damaged, 7 of which were completely destroyed.

Confirmed losses in manpower of the Russian troops are as follows: 18 people were killed, 7 were wounded.

It is stated that the Russian casualties are being counted.

