Ukraine's defence forces have captured Apanasovka, Snagost and Otruba and advanced into Olgovka in Russia's Kursk Oblast on 18 August.

Source: DeepState

Details: In addition, the Russians advanced near the settlements of Pishchane, Skuchne, Mykolaivka, Zaliznianske, Novozhelanne, in Nelipivka and New-York in Donetsk Oblast.

