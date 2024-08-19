"We will never forgive": Ukrainian rapper meets captured Russian fan and records message to Russians – photos

Yarmak (Oleksandr Yarmak), a Ukrainian rapper fighting with Ukraine’s defence forces, has met with a fan in Donetsk Oblast – a captured soldier from the Russian armed forces who signed a contract and came to Ukraine to fight.

Source: a YouTube video of the artist’s conversation with 23-year-old Vladimir from the Russian city of Sayano-Gorsk, which is over 3,000 km from Ukraine’s Donbas

Quote from Yarmak: "This was bound to happen one day, because the music video for [my song] ‘A Guy's Heart’ has had 233 million views on YouTube, 25% of which are from Russia."

Yarmak wanted to personally ask his fan why he had come to Ukraine Screenshot from video by Yarmak on YouTube

Yarmak praised the soldiers of the Rapid Response Company of the 35th Regiment of Ukraine's National Guard for capturing the Russian soldier on the Pokrovsk front.

At the end of the video, Yarmak addresses the Russians directly.

"Many people are familiar with my music, and many have grown up listening to my songs. I've always sung about goodness and justice, and I've always lived accordingly. The last thing I'm going to say in Russian is: stay at home. Take care of your families, your homes, your territory, and most importantly, do something about the power that has been usurped by bandits and terrorists on a global scale," he said.

The moment when the captive invader looks up and recognises his idol SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO BY YARMAK ON YOUTUBE

"We will never forgive the murder of our loved ones and children, the millions of broken lives, the destroyed cities. Russia will pay for this; Russia will leave our territory, apologise, and pay reparations. Ukraine is defending itself. Defending itself as best it can, using all available means, and it has complete moral authority to do so. We will ensure that our people, our country and our sovereignty are respected. Don’t make mistakes that you and your children will be ashamed of in the years to come," the rapper added.

Anyone currently serving in the Russian army who does not want to act like an occupier and does not want to die or be maimed on Ukrainian soil should surrender, Yarmak stressed.

Oleksandr Yarmak addressed the Russians directly

"If Ukraine lays down its arms, our people and our country will disappear. If Russia lays down its arms on Ukrainian soil, the war will simply end," Yarmak concluded.

Background: Since the start of the full-scale war, many Ukrainian celebrities have attempted to reach out to the Russians, particularly other celebrities. Andrii Khlyvliuk, a Ukrainian musician and soldier, once taunted pro-war Russian Roman Bilyk, lead singer with the band Zveri (The Beasts), with a UAV in his hands.

