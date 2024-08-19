All Sections
Russians drop explosives on car in Kherson, injuring woman

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 19 August 2024, 19:17
Russians drop explosives on car in Kherson, injuring woman
Kherson. Photo: Getty Images

Russian troops hit a civilian car with explosives dropped from a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson on the evening of 19 August, injuring one person.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A 34-year-old woman was injured in the explosion. She was hospitalised with a concussion, a blast injury and a head injury.

Doctors are currently providing her with the necessary assistance."

