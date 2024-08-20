Ukrainian police to investigate parents refusing to evacuate children from Donetsk Oblast

In Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, authorities will look for parents who have hidden their children from evacuation.

Source: Yurii Tretiak, the head of the Donetsk City Military Administration, in a comment to Radio Liberty

Quote: "Sometimes parents hide their children. Today, we will meet with the police to discuss how we will work with such persons. We'll perform house rounds... Especially in parts of the city that suffer from daily attacks," said Yurii Tretiak.

Advertisement:

According to the acting commander of the city's military administration, approximately 16,000 people remain in the city, including roughly 1,000 children.

The front line is currently less than five kilometres from Myrnohrad. As a result, the head of Myrnohrad hromada urges inhabitants to evacuate as soon as possible, since the situation will only worsen ​​[a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

"Life under constant bombardment. Perhaps without water or electricity. As a result, I urge residents of [the city of] Myrnohrad and Myrnohrad hromada to act immediately. It won't get better," he added.

Advertisement:

How to evacuate from Donetsk Oblast?

According to the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, an evacuation train departs from Donetsk for Rivne every eight days. Internally displaced persons who have not previously received monetary compensation may be eligible for it upon arrival.

All internally displaced persons from Donetsk Oblast are provided with free housing.

There is also a free evacuation train to Lviv and Zakarpattia oblasts, and IDPs are welcome in the city of Reshetylivka in Poltava Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!