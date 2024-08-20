Accomplice of Ukrainian energy company official suspected in body armour procurement corruption case

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has announced that another person has been served with a notice of suspicion regarding involvement in a case of corruption concerning the purchase of body armour.

Source: NABU press service

Details: In March and April 2022, the head of the security department at Ukrenergo, the state-run electricity transmission operator, obtained body armour from a predetermined supplier, paying twice the market price.

Advertisement:

Furthermore, an investigation revealed that the supplier lacked the necessary permits and licences and had never produced such products.

"A person authorised by the Ukrenergo official communicated with representatives of the energy company and other departments. The suspect was directly involved in the sale of the body armour," the report said.

NABU believes that the government lost more than UAH 10.3 million (approx. US$249,564) as a result of the deal.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!