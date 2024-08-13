All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 13 August 2024, 20:30
US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister
Detention of Oleksandr Heilo. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has released new evidence in the case of a US$500,000 bribe given to Oleksandr Kheilo, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Energy.

Source: SSU press service

Details: Ukrainska Pravda has confirmed that Kheilo is indeed the deputy minister involved in the case.

Advertisement:

"According to the case file, in exchange for a bribe of US$500,000, the official, [ab]using his powers, promised the heads of state-owned enterprises in the Lviv-Volyn coal basin that mining equipment from [coal] mines in a frontline area of Donetsk Oblast would be freely transferred for their use," the SSU said in a statement.

The SSU also noted that the equipment in question is unique and in short supply, and belongs to a state-owned coal company located in the hottest spot of the front line – Pokrovsk.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On 12 August, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a pre-trial restriction on former deputy energy minister Oleksandr Kheilo, who was detained for bribe-taking. He was remanded in custody until 8 October with the right to be released on bail in the amount of UAH 25 million (US$605,000).
  • The corruption scheme organised by the deputy energy minister was uncovered by the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau on 12 August. Ukrainska Pravda sources said Oleksandr Kheilo was detained in Kyiv for taking a bribe of US$500,000.
  • Kheilo was appointed as deputy to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko by the Cabinet of Ministers on 1 September 2023. 

Support UP or become our patron!

corruptionState Security Service of UkraineenergyProsecutor's Office
Advertisement:

Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

All News
corruption
Former Russian Deputy Defence Minister detained in Russia for corruption
The Insider finds Russian Defence Ministry contractor who has Maltese passport and villa in France – photos
Another top-level general arrested in Russia
RECENT NEWS
10:35
Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: