US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has released new evidence in the case of a US$500,000 bribe given to Oleksandr Kheilo, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Energy.

Source: SSU press service

Details: Ukrainska Pravda has confirmed that Kheilo is indeed the deputy minister involved in the case.

"According to the case file, in exchange for a bribe of US$500,000, the official, [ab]using his powers, promised the heads of state-owned enterprises in the Lviv-Volyn coal basin that mining equipment from [coal] mines in a frontline area of Donetsk Oblast would be freely transferred for their use," the SSU said in a statement.

The SSU also noted that the equipment in question is unique and in short supply, and belongs to a state-owned coal company located in the hottest spot of the front line – Pokrovsk.

Background:

On 12 August, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a pre-trial restriction on former deputy energy minister Oleksandr Kheilo, who was detained for bribe-taking. He was remanded in custody until 8 October with the right to be released on bail in the amount of UAH 25 million (US$605,000).

The corruption scheme organised by the deputy energy minister was uncovered by the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau on 12 August. Ukrainska Pravda sources said Oleksandr Kheilo was detained in Kyiv for taking a bribe of US$500,000.

Kheilo was appointed as deputy to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko by the Cabinet of Ministers on 1 September 2023.

