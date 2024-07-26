Former Russian Deputy Defence Minister detained in Russia for corruption

Russia's FSB has arrested former Deputy Defence Minister and Army General Dmitry Bulgakov in a corruption case.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, TASS, The Moscow Times

Details: Bulgakov, who served as deputy defence minister between 2008 and 2022, is said to be taken to the Butyrskaya detention centre.

The FSB said it is currently conducting investigative actions and operational measures to establish the causes and conditions "that contributed to Bulgakov's illegal activities".

The Moscow Times estimated that this is the fifth Russian general to be arrested for corruption.

Previously: The Russian Ministry of Defence dismissed Army General Dmitry Bulgakov from the post of Deputy Minister in September 2022. He had been in charge of logistics for the Russian Armed Forces for over 12 years.

Bulgakov, in particular, was in charge of providing the troops with weapons and military equipment. In addition, he was responsible for military transport, the condition and reconstruction of roads and railways used by the Ministry of Defence, and the operation of buildings of military units and army organisations.

At the time, the ministry said that the army general was moving on to another job but did not specify which one.

Background :

On 23 April, Russian Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov was detained on suspicion of taking a bribe. Vazhnye Istorii, a Russian media outlet, stated that the real reason for the arrest of Russian Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov was high treason.

The court also sent Lieutenant General Vadim Shamarin, the head of the Main Communications Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces and Deputy Chief of the General Staff, to a pre-trial detention centre. The Investigative Committee accuses him of taking a bribe of 36 million roubles (US$418,000).

In mid-May, Lieutenant General Yuriy Kuznetsov, head of the Defence Ministry's main personnel department, was taken into custody. He is also charged with a bribe of 30.5 million roubles (US$354,000). In addition, the former commander of the 58th Army of the Southern Military District, General Ivan Popov, was arrested (he is accused of fraud) and the head of the Defence Ministry's Department for State Orders, Colonel Vladimir Verteletsky.

