All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia complains to head of US embassy about "American PMC" in Russia's Kursk Oblast

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 20 August 2024, 19:05
Russia complains to head of US embassy about American PMC in Russia's Kursk Oblast
An entrance to Kursk Oblast. Stock photo: Ria Novosti

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia has summoned Stephanie Holmes, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, and told her about the participation of "American private military company" in the fighting in Kursk Oblast.

Source: European Pravda

Details: In its statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry claimed that it had expressed its protest to Holmes "in connection with provocative actions of American reporters who illegally infiltrated Kursk Oblast for propagandist reporting of crimes of Kyiv’s regime".

Advertisement:

The Russian Foreign Ministry did not like "the evidence of the participation of an American PMC on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during their invasion of the territory of the Russian Federation".

The statement says that "competent institutions" of Russia are already preparing to hold "the American citizens involved in these crimes" accountable.

On 20 August Russian media outlets actively spread the message that representatives of Forward Observation Group, an American company, were present in the territory of Kursk Oblast, referring to its four-days-old post on Instagram.

Advertisement:

Russian propagandists believe that this refutes the statement by the US that it was not involved in planning and carrying out the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Background: Earlier, American Democratic Senator Mark Kelly stated that Ukraine’s decision to start the operation in the territory of Kursk Oblast may change the course of the war unleashed by Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kursk OblastUSA
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian forces control 1260 square kilometres and 93 settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast
Russian authorities announce early gubernatorial election in Kursk Oblast amid Ukrainian operation
Russian military pontoon bridge across Seym River in Kursk Oblast destroyed – video
RECENT NEWS
18:45
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, discusses restoration of power system after Russian attack
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: