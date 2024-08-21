Canada has provided over US$5 billion to Ukraine since February 2022 – Ukraine's Finance Minister

Canada has provided Ukraine with over US$5 billion in direct budget support since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Source: Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko

Details: "Canada is the third largest G7 member state in terms of funding [for Ukraine], with about US$5.1 billion. We are grateful to the Canadian government for its multilateral and crucial support since the first days of the Russian invasion," said Marchenko.

Advertisement:

The minister added that Ukraine received about US$1.9 billion from Canada in 2022.

Ukraine obtained over US$1.75 billion in concessional funds in 2023. More than US$1.47 billion has been received by the Ukrainian treasury this year.

Background: On 13 August, Ukraine's state treasury received €4.2 billion from the European Union. The total amount of EU funding secured in 2024 is more than €12 billion.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!