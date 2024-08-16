All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine can use Canadian-supplied weapons on Russian territory – Department of National Defence of Canada

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 16 August 2024, 07:44
Ukraine can use Canadian-supplied weapons on Russian territory – Department of National Defence of Canada
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine is authorised to freely use tanks, armoured vehicles and other equipment supplied by Canada on Russian territory.

Source: Department of National Defence of Canada on Thursday, as reported by CBC News

Details: Canada has given Ukraine eight Leopard 2A4 tanks, several dozen armoured combat support vehicles and hundreds of armoured patrol vehicles, as well as several M-777 howitzers.

Advertisement:

Quote from Andrée-Anne Poulin, a spokesperson for the Department of National Defence: "Ukrainians know best how to defend their homeland, and we're committed to supporting their capacity."

"Canada places no geographic restrictions on the use of military equipment that we donate to Ukraine."

More details: It is not known whether the Ukrainian brigades had Canadian-supplied weapons when they launched their operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, footage filmed by CNN at the Ukrainian border on Thursday showed a Canadian-made Senator patrol vehicle crossing into Russia.

Poulin noted that Canadian aid always complies with the Arms Trade Treaty, an international agreement that aims to reduce illegal arms supplies and human rights abuses.

Background

  • Earlier, the UK Ministry of Defence confirmed that Ukrainian troops could use UK-supplied weapons on Russian territory in self-defence, except for Storm Shadow missiles.
  • Sky News noted that Ukrainian troops might have deployed UK-made Challenger 2 tanks during their offensive in Kursk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Canadaaid for Ukraineweapons
Advertisement:

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

All News
Canada
Canada sanctions son of Belarus's Lukashenko
US and Canada intercept Russian and Chinese bombers ahead of Biden's speech
Canada will allocate more than US$280 million for training Ukrainian pilots
RECENT NEWS
12:32
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
11:59
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
11:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
11:27
​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
10:12
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
09:59
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
09:56
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: