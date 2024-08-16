Ukraine is authorised to freely use tanks, armoured vehicles and other equipment supplied by Canada on Russian territory.

Source: Department of National Defence of Canada on Thursday, as reported by CBC News

Details: Canada has given Ukraine eight Leopard 2A4 tanks, several dozen armoured combat support vehicles and hundreds of armoured patrol vehicles, as well as several M-777 howitzers.

Quote from Andrée-Anne Poulin, a spokesperson for the Department of National Defence: "Ukrainians know best how to defend their homeland, and we're committed to supporting their capacity."

"Canada places no geographic restrictions on the use of military equipment that we donate to Ukraine."

More details: It is not known whether the Ukrainian brigades had Canadian-supplied weapons when they launched their operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Meanwhile, footage filmed by CNN at the Ukrainian border on Thursday showed a Canadian-made Senator patrol vehicle crossing into Russia.

Poulin noted that Canadian aid always complies with the Arms Trade Treaty, an international agreement that aims to reduce illegal arms supplies and human rights abuses.

Background:

Earlier, the UK Ministry of Defence confirmed that Ukrainian troops could use UK-supplied weapons on Russian territory in self-defence, except for Storm Shadow missiles.

Sky News noted that Ukrainian troops might have deployed UK-made Challenger 2 tanks during their offensive in Kursk Oblast.

