Norway to finance shell production in Ukraine

Norway awarded Ukraine with a licence to develop 155 mm shells and made a commitment to fund the project.

Source: government portal of Norway

Details: Nammo, a Norwegian corporation, has signed an agreement with a Ukrainian defence company to licence the production of artillery shells at Norway's expense.

Quote: "Norway is currently contributing by transferring ammunition from its own stocks and directly from industry. Now Nammo wants to share their schematics with Ukraine. This means that Ukrainian forces can receive supplies faster," says Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

According to Foreign Minister Espen Bart Eide, Norway's continued support for Ukraine's defence is critical for both Ukrainian and Norwegian security.

