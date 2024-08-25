All Sections
Bundestag urges Scholz not to save money at Ukraine's expense

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 25 August 2024, 15:33
Bundestag urges Scholz not to save money at Ukraine's expense
Social Democrat Michael Roth, Chairman of the Bundestag's Foreign Affairs Committee from Olaf Scholz’s party, believes that the US$50 billion loan planned by international partners for Ukraine should be given to Kyiv in addition to Germany's existing bilateral military assistance, rather than instead of it.

Source: Die Welt, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Roth stated that he believes the German government's support for Ukraine is decreasing with each passing year.

He emphasised that, instead of €7.5 billion this year, the German government intends to allocate €4 billion for military assistance to Ukraine in 2025, with the amount reduced to €0.5 billion by 2027.

The German government stated that in the future, Ukraine will be able to meet its military needs through a multibillion-dollar loan provided at the expense of the Russian Federation's frozen assets.

Quote: "This raised concerns in Ukraine and among our Central and Eastern European partners about Germany's reliability. It is appropriate to demand that the aggressor pay in the future and use the proceeds from frozen Russian state assets to fund military assistance for Ukraine.

However, a new international financial instrument totalling 46 billion euros currently exists only on paper," Roth said.

He added that it is still unclear when and how much of these funds will be made available to Ukraine.

However, the frozen Russian assets were intended to save Ukraine's freedom rather than the federal budget. If other countries reduce their bilateral aid, the new financial cauldron will not last.

"That is why the money from a large loan should come not instead, but in addition to the existing bilateral military assistance from Germany. This would be a real relief for Ukraine," says Michael Roth.

The politician warned that if Ukraine loses the war or is forced to accept dictated peace, the consequences for Germany's security and stability in Europe will be serious.

Last weekend, German media reported that the German federal government's current budget planning does not provide for the allocation of new funds to support Ukraine, and additional applications from the German Ministry of Defence for military aid to Ukraine will no longer be approved at Chancellor Olaf Scholz's request.

The German government denied any intention to cut military aid to Ukraine. A government spokesperson reported that the German government expects that international partners will provide Ukraine with a loan totalling US$50 billion next year, which will be covered by interest from frozen Russian assets.

Support UP or become our patron!

