Scholz believes Ukrainian troops are unlikely to stay in Russia's Kursk Oblast for long

Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany, believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are unlikely to stay in Kursk Oblast in Russia for long.

Source: Sholz during a visit to Moldova on 21 August, as European Pravda reported with reference to DPA

Details: Scholz believes that the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast "is an operation that is very limited in space and time". He specified that he does not know for sure but "it is impossible to comment on it so far".

Scholz believes that Ukrainian forces are unlikely to stay in the territory of Russia for a long time after their offensive in Kursk Oblast.

He stressed that Ukraine was preparing the operation "very discreetly and without feedback" from its Western partners.

At the same time, Scholz left unanswered the question about his attitude towards deploying German equipment in the operation.

The German government quite cautiously commented on the actions by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the territory of Russia but did not object against the deployment of the armament provided by Berlin.

Earlier, the Bundeswehr noted the success of the Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast, although it pointed out the risks it entails.

