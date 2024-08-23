Germany warns its citizens of risk of Russian missile attacks on Kyiv on 24 August

Germany has warned its residents that Russia's air strikes on Ukrainian cities may intensify on 24 August, Ukraine's Independence Day. They recall that, in light of the full-scale invasion, German citizens are advised not to travel to Ukraine, and those who have are "urgently asked to leave the country."

Source: German Foreign Ministry update, which was reviewed by European Pravda

Details: The ministry notes that at the time of Ukraine’s Independence Day "there is a danger of increased missile and air assaults on metropolitan areas, particularly on the capital, Kyiv."

Earlier this week, the US stated it has intelligence on Russia's growing efforts to undertake night and day attacks using drones and missiles across Ukraine.

This information emerged in light of Russia's large-scale attacks on Ukrainian territories with a variety of weapons over the last few days.

According to the Pentagon’s assessments, Ukraine and Russia lack sufficient military resources to execute large offensive operations, potentially indicating that both sides are approaching an impasse.

