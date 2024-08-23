All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Germany warns its citizens of risk of Russian missile attacks on Kyiv on 24 August

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 23 August 2024, 22:32
Germany warns its citizens of risk of Russian missile attacks on Kyiv on 24 August
Photo Getty Images

Germany has warned its residents that Russia's air strikes on Ukrainian cities may intensify on 24 August, Ukraine's Independence Day. They recall that, in light of the full-scale invasion, German citizens are advised not to travel to Ukraine, and those who have are "urgently asked to leave the country."

Source: German Foreign Ministry update, which was reviewed by European Pravda 

Details: The ministry notes that at the time of Ukraine’s Independence Day "there is a danger of increased missile and air assaults on metropolitan areas, particularly on the capital, Kyiv."

Advertisement:

Earlier this week, the US stated it has intelligence on Russia's growing efforts to undertake night and day attacks using drones and missiles across Ukraine.

This information emerged in light of Russia's large-scale attacks on Ukrainian territories with a variety of weapons over the last few days.

According to the Pentagon’s assessments, Ukraine and Russia lack sufficient military resources to execute large offensive operations, potentially indicating that both sides are approaching an impasse.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

GermanyUkraineIndependence Daywar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
Germany
Germany investigating possible Russian involvement in drone flights over nuclear power plant in country's north – Bild
Scholz believes Ukrainian troops are unlikely to stay in Russia's Kursk Oblast for long
Germany will continue to support Ukraine without any "buts"
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: