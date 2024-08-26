Ukrainian Railways report Russian strike on railway infrastructure

A large-scale Russian attack has resulted in damage to Sumy Oblast's railway infrastructure.

Source: press service for Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways, the country’s national railway operator)

Details: The message states that the overhead contact system and buildings were damaged, and the assistant driver sustained injuries. He is in hospital, and there is no threat to his life.

Advertisement:

Furthermore, all departures that were temporarily halted due to blackouts following the large-scale Russian attack have already been picked up by backup diesel locomotives and are continuing to operate.

Quote: "Some stations, which were also left without power due to city network outages, have already been switched over to backup generators and are serving as invincibility centres for citizens [invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food, water and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

Suburban electric trains in some regions are experiencing delays, and the situation with City Express in Kyiv and Dnipro remains unchanged – it is running on schedule," the company said.

Advertisement:

Background: Ukrzaliznytsia has withdrawn backup diesel locomotives to ensure the movement of long-distance trains, while suburban electric trains are running with delays.

Support UP or become our patron!