Russia attacks Kherson with UAVs, injuring two people

Roman PetrenkoWednesday, 28 August 2024, 11:14
Kherson. Photo: Oleksii Bratushchak

Russian troops attacked the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson with UAVs on the morning of 28 August, injuring two people.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: A 55-year-old man was injured by an explosive dropped from a UAV.

Doctors assess his condition as serious.

A 65-year-old woman was also injured by a Russian drone; she sustained a blast injury and a leg wound.

Both are now in hospital.

Khersondrones
