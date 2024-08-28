Russia attacks Kherson with UAVs, injuring two people
Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 11:14
Russian troops attacked the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson with UAVs on the morning of 28 August, injuring two people.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: A 55-year-old man was injured by an explosive dropped from a UAV.
Doctors assess his condition as serious.
A 65-year-old woman was also injured by a Russian drone; she sustained a blast injury and a leg wound.
Both are now in hospital.
