Russia attacks Kherson with UAVs, injuring two people

Russian troops attacked the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson with UAVs on the morning of 28 August, injuring two people.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: A 55-year-old man was injured by an explosive dropped from a UAV.

Doctors assess his condition as serious.

A 65-year-old woman was also injured by a Russian drone; she sustained a blast injury and a leg wound.

Both are now in hospital.

