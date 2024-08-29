Sabotage spreading at defence industry plants in Russia and Belarus – Atesh resistance movement

A document at the disposal of Atesh exposing the spread of sabotage at Russian and Belarusian defence industry plants. Photo: Atesh

Cyber Atesh, the cyber division of the Ukrainian resistance movement Atesh, has obtained documents exposing the spread of sabotage at Russian and Belarusian defence industry plants.

Source: Atesh

Details: Members of the movement acquired a text document containing calls for sabotage at the defence industry facilities.

Advertisement:

The acquired guide outlines step-by-step actions that have been disseminated among employees at major facilities.

An Atesh operative reports that workers are taking these calls with great interest and are ready to act.

Defence industry workers are being encouraged to slow their work pace, take longer toilet and smoke breaks, give confusing answers to questions, and repeatedly ask for task details to be clarified.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!