Telegram CEO Pavel Durov placed under judicial supervision in France with €5 million bail

Pavel Durov, founder and CEO of the Telegram social media platform, has been placed under judicial supervision, but he can avoid being remanded in custody by paying a €5 million bail, reporting to police twice a week and not leaving French territory.

Details: The court ruling was issued four days after Durov, a Russian citizen, was arrested at an airport near Paris.

Being placed under formal investigation in France does not imply guilt or necessarily lead to a trial, but indicates that judges consider there are sufficient grounds to proceed with the investigation.

Investigations can go on for years before going to trial or being shelved.

Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov was detained on the evening of Saturday, 24 August at Le Bourget airport on the outskirts of Paris. Law enforcement agencies have accused Durov of complicity in drug trafficking, paedophilia and fraud due to Telegram’s refusal to cooperate with the French authorities.

The Russian Embassy in France requested consular access to billionaire Pavel Durov and accused the French authorities of "refusing to cooperate".

The price of Toncoin, a cryptocurrency used on Telegram and co-founded by Pavel Durov, plummeted following the news of Durov’s arrest.

