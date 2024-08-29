Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief visits Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has visited the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast, where the most intense fights with the Russians are ongoing. Syrskyi reported that he was solving supply issues.

Source: Syrskyi on social media

Quote: "I worked for several days in a row in the brigades defending the Pokrovsk front, where the situation is currently the most complicated.

The work in staff is ongoing 24/7. We constantly have to find unconventional solutions to strengthen the defence and kill the enemy, who is conducting an offensive.

The most intense fights are ongoing in the eastern outskirts of the settlement of Hrodivka, along the border of Kamianyi and Krasnyi Yar, directly in the settlement of Novohrodivka, and lower, near the eastern outskirts of the settlement of Mykhailivka located on the way to the settlement of Selidovo."

Details: Syrskyi added that the fighting is extremely heavy.

He noted the exceptional resilience of the soldiers of the 25th Separate Air Assault Brigade, which inflicted significant losses on the Russians.

Syrskyi also noted the members of the 68th Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush and the 151st Mechanised Brigade who "give the enemy no chances to come back safe and sound from the battlefield".

He added that in such conditions the main task is to "strengthen the defence of our troops in the most complicated areas of the frontline and supply the brigades with a sufficient quantity of ammunition and other material and technical means". Syrskyi stated that he was working on these tasks on the Pokrovsk front.

