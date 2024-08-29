All Sections
Swimmer Anton Kol wins first Paralympics medal for Ukraine

Denys ShakhovetsThursday, 29 August 2024, 20:03
Anton Kol. Photo: Getty Images

The men’s 100-metre backstroke competition in the S1 class took place today as part of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Anton Kol, a 34-year-old swimmer from Ukraine, came in second, securing Ukraine’s first medal at the 2024 Paralympics.

This is Kol’s fifth Paralympic medal. He also won a silver medal in men’s 100-metre backstroke and a bronze in men’s 50-metre backstroke during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, and two bronze medals in the same disciplines during the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The S1 class designates athletes with the most severe musculoskeletal disorders.

Ukraine will be represented at the 2024 Paralympics by a team of 140 athletes competing in 17 sports.

