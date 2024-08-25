All Sections
Ukrainian hammer thrower Kokhan wins silver at Diamond League stage in Poland

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 25 August 2024, 20:07
Ukrainian hammer thrower Kokhan wins silver at Diamond League stage in Poland
Mykhailo Kokhan. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian hammer thrower Mykhailo Kokhan took second place at the Diamond League stage in the Polish city of Chorzów.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

All the representatives of the top five of the world rating in hammer throw performed at this stage, including Kokhan, a 23-year-old athlete from the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia.

Mykhailo managed to throw a hammer at a distance of 79.85 m, which allowed him to win silver. The only athlete to overtake Kokhan was the leader of the global rating and the Olympic champion of Paris-2024, Canadian Ethan Katzberg. The difference between Kokhan’s and Katzberg’s best attempts was only 18 cm.

Background: Kokhan won a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics with a 79.39 m throw.

