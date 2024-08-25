Ukrainian hammer thrower Kokhan wins silver at Diamond League stage in Poland
Ukrainian hammer thrower Mykhailo Kokhan took second place at the Diamond League stage in the Polish city of Chorzów.
Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company
All the representatives of the top five of the world rating in hammer throw performed at this stage, including Kokhan, a 23-year-old athlete from the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia.
Mykhailo managed to throw a hammer at a distance of 79.85 m, which allowed him to win silver. The only athlete to overtake Kokhan was the leader of the global rating and the Olympic champion of Paris-2024, Canadian Ethan Katzberg. The difference between Kokhan’s and Katzberg’s best attempts was only 18 cm.
Background: Kokhan won a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics with a 79.39 m throw.
