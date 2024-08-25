All Sections
Ukrainian canoeist Kuklinovska becomes world champion in canoe sprint

Andrii YarosymenkoSunday, 25 August 2024, 16:09
Ukrainian canoeist Kuklinovska becomes world champion in canoe sprint

On the final day of the 2024 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Kuklinovska won gold for her country.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Liudmyla Kuklinovska had a fantastic canoe sprint, winning the championship by 0.7 seconds over a 200-metre distance. This is the first world championship win in her career.

Previously: Liudmyla Luzan, a three-time Olympic medallist, won the 500-metre single sculls

event at the 2024 World Championship in Samarkand.

Yurii Vandiuk and Pavel Borsuk of Ukraine took third place in the 1,000-metre canoe double event.

