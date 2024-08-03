All Sections
Explosions heard in city of Odesa and Vinnytsia Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 3 August 2024, 01:47
An air defence system. Photo: Getty Images

Explosions have been heard in the city of Odesa and Vinnytsia oblast during an air raid on the night of 2-3 August.

Source: Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov; Ukraine's Air Forces; Dumska, a local news outlet in Odesa

Details: Trukhanov reported explosions in Odesa during the Shahed drone attack on the city. 

Following this, the Air Forces reported a high-speed target heading towards Odesa from the Black Sea. 

According to local journalists, an air defence system is responding in Odesa Oblast.

Updated: Suspilne wrote that four explosions were heard in Vinnytsia Oblast at around 03:00. There is an air raid in the oblast due to the threat of drones. 

Explosions were heard for the second time in Vinnytsia oblast at around 05:00.

Subjects: explosionwar
