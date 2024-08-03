Russia reports downing of 75 UAVs over its territory overnight

A total of 75 UAVs were shot down over Russia on the night of 2-3 August, as Russian authorities reported. However, local residents reported fires and explosions.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry stated that during the night, air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 36 aircraft-type UAVs over Rostov Oblast, 8 over Kursk Oblast, 9 over Belgorod Oblast, 17 over Oryol Oblast, 2 over Ryazan Oblast, and 1 UAV each over Voronezh Oblast, the Sea of Azov and Krasnodar Krai.

Background: On the night of 2-3 August, residents of Russia’s Rostov and Oryol oblasts reported explosions.

