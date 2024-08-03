All Sections
Explosions hit fuel depots and storage tanks in Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight – videos

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 3 August 2024, 03:59
Explosions hit fuel depots and storage tanks in Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight – videos
A fire. Stock photo: Russian media

Residents of Russia's Rostov and Oryol oblasts have reported sounds of drones and explosions on the night of 2-3 August. Air defence systems have been actively responding over these oblasts.

Source: Oryol Oblast Governor Andrey Klychkov; Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev; Shot and Astra Telegram channels

Details: Explosions were heard in the city of Rostov-on-Don, as well as in Bataysk and Morozovsk. Local residents reported a fire and explosions at the Morozovsk airbase.

Fuel tanks had been on fire in the Kamensky district of Rostov Oblast.

Golubev reported that air defence had destroyed three UAVs in Rostov Oblast’s northern part.

Quote from Golubev: "Several storage facilities in the Kamensky and Morozovsky districts had been damaged as a result of a large-scale UAV attack. Emergency services are extinguishing the fires. Information about casualties is being confirmed."

More details: Klychkov stated that Russian military radio-electronic means were used to down drones in Oryol Oblast. 

Two attack drones deviated from their route and hit a residential building.

Quote from Klychkov: "Dear friends, Oryol Oblast came under a large enemy UAV attack starting at midnight. Three UAVs were destroyed using electronic warfare and air defence systems. Two UAVs hit a residential building in the Bolkhovsky district. Emergency services are working at the scene. The fire has been contained. There are no casualties."

