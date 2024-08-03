Explosions hit fuel depots and storage tanks in Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight – videos

Residents of Russia's Rostov and Oryol oblasts have reported sounds of drones and explosions on the night of 2-3 August. Air defence systems have been actively responding over these oblasts.

Source: Oryol Oblast Governor Andrey Klychkov; Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev; Shot and Astra Telegram channels

Details: Explosions were heard in the city of Rostov-on-Don, as well as in Bataysk and Morozovsk. Local residents reported a fire and explosions at the Morozovsk airbase.

Місцеві мешканці повідомили про пожежу та вибухи на військовому аеродромі Морозовск у Ростовській області. pic.twitter.com/0MsuXEaRS6 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 3, 2024

Fuel tanks had been on fire in the Kamensky district of Rostov Oblast.

Резервуари з паливом горять у Кам'янському районі Ростовської області. pic.twitter.com/IcTuplLiAp — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 3, 2024

Golubev reported that air defence had destroyed three UAVs in Rostov Oblast’s northern part.

Quote from Golubev: "Several storage facilities in the Kamensky and Morozovsky districts had been damaged as a result of a large-scale UAV attack. Emergency services are extinguishing the fires. Information about casualties is being confirmed."

More details: Klychkov stated that Russian military radio-electronic means were used to down drones in Oryol Oblast.

Two attack drones deviated from their route and hit a residential building.

Quote from Klychkov: "Dear friends, Oryol Oblast came under a large enemy UAV attack starting at midnight. Three UAVs were destroyed using electronic warfare and air defence systems. Two UAVs hit a residential building in the Bolkhovsky district. Emergency services are working at the scene. The fire has been contained. There are no casualties."

