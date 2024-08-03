All Sections
Ukrainian intelligence hits fuel and lubricant depot in Russia that supplied occupation forces in Donetsk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 August 2024, 11:19
Fire after the strike. Screenshot

A fuel and lubricant storage depot in Russia has been hit as a result of an operation by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence using UAVs. The warehouse is located at the Atlas plant in Rostov Oblast, which belongs to the Russian Federal Agency for State Reserves.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in Ukrainian intelligence

Details: Ukrainska Pravda sources noted that the warehouse, near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, supplies fuel and lubricants to Russian military units deployed in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

The facility was hit by 15 Obsidian drones.

Russian mainstream and social media reported that several fuel and lubricant tanks were hit.

The kamikaze drone strike caused a fire to break out at the base, and it is still raging.

Quote from the source: "Despite its peaceful name, Atlas, this is a military facility that supplies enemy groups.

So this Atlas is like the weekend [a reference to Atlas Weekend, a music festival that takes place in Kyiv every year – ed.], with noise [explosions – ed.] and other special effects.

To be continued..."

