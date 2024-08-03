Two civilians injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast

Two civilians have been injured in a Russian drone attack on the village of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: On the morning of Saturday, 3 August, Russian forces used a UAV to drop explosives on a man standing in the street near his car.

The man, 33, sustained shrapnel wounds to his legs.

Another man, 40, suffered a mine-blast injury.

