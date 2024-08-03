Two civilians injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast
Saturday, 3 August 2024, 14:17
Two civilians have been injured in a Russian drone attack on the village of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: On the morning of Saturday, 3 August, Russian forces used a UAV to drop explosives on a man standing in the street near his car.
Advertisement:
The man, 33, sustained shrapnel wounds to his legs.
Another man, 40, suffered a mine-blast injury.
Support UP or become our patron!