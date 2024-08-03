Zelenskyy: war has to end on Ukraine's terms, Ukraine's Peace Formula can be put into action

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed the importance of ending the war on Ukraine’s terms and believes it is possible to implement Ukraine’s Peace Formula.

Source: President Zelenskyy in a video address

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Ukrainian soldiers for striking Russian military airfields, oil refineries, and other important military infrastructure facilities. He said that today (3 August – ed.) he heard a report regarding these strikes from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine has to obtain permission from its partners to deploy long-range weapons to strike targets in Russia.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "[Ukraine needs to be able to strike] wherever the occupier is, wherever Russia strikes Ukraine from, wherever it launches missiles, Shahed drones, and bombs from. We need this decision so that we can use all the weapons that can be effective.

We must protect the lives of our people and end the war on Ukrainian terms. Every strike that effectively retaliates against Russian aerial bombs, that destroys Russian [military] infrastructure and [military] bases, that makes it more difficult for the occupier to stay on our land – every such strike brings the just end to the war closer."

Details: Zelenskyy also thanked Ukraine’s partners who continue to exert sanctions pressure on Russia and countries that assist it in its war effort. He stressed that sanctions have to be effective and need to be tightened to prevent Russia from being able to circumvent them.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The more difficult it is for Moscow to maintain its military production and supply its army, the more Russia will be forced into peace.

The key tenets of our Peace Formula can absolutely be implemented, because the global majority is putting pressure on Russia, does not support its military activity and really wants to restore stability in international relations. Sanctions are contributing to this, and there will be true peace. It will obtain if we do not show weakness and stick to the course of justice."

