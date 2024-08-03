All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: war has to end on Ukraine's terms, Ukraine's Peace Formula can be put into action

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 3 August 2024, 20:07
Zelenskyy: war has to end on Ukraine's terms, Ukraine's Peace Formula can be put into action
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed the importance of ending the war on Ukraine’s terms and believes it is possible to implement Ukraine’s Peace Formula.

Source: President Zelenskyy in a video address

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Ukrainian soldiers for striking Russian military airfields, oil refineries, and other important military infrastructure facilities. He said that today (3 August – ed.) he heard a report regarding these strikes from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine has to obtain permission from its partners to deploy long-range  weapons to strike targets in Russia.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "[Ukraine needs to be able to strike] wherever the occupier is, wherever Russia strikes Ukraine from, wherever it launches missiles, Shahed drones, and bombs from. We need this decision so that we can use all the weapons that can be effective.

We must protect the lives of our people and end the war on Ukrainian terms. Every strike that effectively retaliates against Russian aerial bombs, that destroys Russian [military] infrastructure and [military] bases, that makes it more difficult for the occupier to stay on our land – every such strike brings the just end to the war closer."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy also thanked Ukraine’s partners who continue to exert sanctions pressure on Russia and countries that assist it in its war effort. He stressed that sanctions have to be effective and need to be tightened to prevent Russia from being able to circumvent them.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The more difficult it is for Moscow to maintain its military production and supply its army, the more Russia will be forced into peace.

The key tenets of our Peace Formula can absolutely be implemented, because the global majority is putting pressure on Russia, does not support its military activity and really wants to restore stability in international relations. Sanctions are contributing to this, and there will be true peace. It will obtain if we do not show weakness and stick to the course of justice."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyPeace Formulawar
Advertisement:

US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million

Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine

Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son

US not afraid of escalation from Russia over events in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces achieve operational surprise with their actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games

All News
Zelenskyy
Ukraine will evacuate its citizens from Lebanon – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Wagner Group presence in Venezuela is evidence of Russia meddling in other countries' affairs
Zelenskyy after recent strikes on Russian territory: It's fair to target Russian airfields – video
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Russian Kh-101 missile that hit Kyiv children's hospital on 8 July was manufactured shortly before attack
23:15
updatedRussians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring two men
21:56
Iran reported to be preparing to supply Russia with 120-km-range ballistic missiles
21:50
US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million
21:17
Video of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Sudzha appears online, no official comment
20:56
Germany recognises Ukraine's right to self-defence on territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast
20:31
Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine
20:18
Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son
20:00
Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days
19:56
Satellite images appear online showing damage to Russia's Lipetsk airfield after Ukrainian strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: