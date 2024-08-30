Ukrainians may possess 2 to 5 million pieces of undeclared weapons – Interior Ministry

Ukrainians may possess between two and five million pieces of undeclared weapons.

Source: Bohdan Drapiatyi, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We have repeatedly stated that there is no special methodology to determine how much unregistered weaponry Ukrainians might possess, so it's impossible to establish an exact number. At the same time, according to our European partners, estimates range from two to five million pieces of unregistered weapons that may be in civilian hands."

Details: Drapiatyi said the recently passed law granting civilians the right to declare weapons, ammunition, and trophy weapons may help account for this unregistered weaponry.

This law will come into effect in November 2024. It indicates that within one month, civilians who have found weapons or who possess weapons without the necessary permits must report them to the National Police and declare all such weapons.

