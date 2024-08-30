Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
Friday, 30 August 2024, 22:15
On the evening of 30 August, Russian forces opened fire on Blahovishchenske in Kherson Oblast, injuring a 40-year-old man.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Facebook
Quote: "In the evening, a resident of Blahovishchenske was struck by Russian forces.
A 40-year-old man sustained a concussion, as well as an explosive injury and a head injury. He was brought to hospital for medical treatment."
