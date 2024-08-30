All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 30 August 2024, 22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
Photo from website of Kherson City Administration

On the evening of 30 August, Russian forces opened fire on Blahovishchenske in Kherson Oblast, injuring a 40-year-old man.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Quote: "In the evening, a resident of Blahovishchenske was struck by Russian forces.

Advertisement:

A 40-year-old man sustained a concussion, as well as an explosive injury and a head injury. He was brought to hospital for medical treatment."

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkiv Oblastattack
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians use tanks and armoured fighting vehicles to break into centre of Vovchansk but suffer losses and retreat
Russians change military tactics in Kharkiv Oblast
Russian guided bomb hits centre of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring civilians and police officers
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Death toll from Russian attack on Poltava rises to 52 as emergency workers find body
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: