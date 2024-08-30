Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured

Photo from website of Kherson City Administration

On the evening of 30 August, Russian forces opened fire on Blahovishchenske in Kherson Oblast, injuring a 40-year-old man.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Quote: "In the evening, a resident of Blahovishchenske was struck by Russian forces.

A 40-year-old man sustained a concussion, as well as an explosive injury and a head injury. He was brought to hospital for medical treatment."

