All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine received 10 F-16s so far, with more to come by year's end

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 4 August 2024, 15:41
Ukraine received 10 F-16s so far, with more to come by year's end
F-16. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine received the first 10 out of the possible 79 F-16 planes on 31 July, a year after the US authorised its more willing European partners to supply them. By the end of 2024, Ukraine should receive 20 such fighters.

Source: The Economist

Details: According to the publication, the remaining F-16 fighter jets, promised by a coalition led by Denmark and the Netherlands, will arrive in groups by 2025.

Advertisement:

According to Ben Hodges, the former commander of US forces in Europe, the dissatisfaction with how long it took to get the planes to Ukraine is excessive.

He claims that Ukraine’s allies failed to send enough F-16s to make a difference earlier was a "policy decision by the administration" because of a "pitiful" deficiency of training slots for Ukrainian pilots.

Language barriers have also contributed to the overall complication. Ukraine’s pilots are described as excellent and battle-hardened, however even these relatively old F-16s are significantly different and more sophisticated than the Soviet-era MiG-29s and Sukhoi-27s they are accustomed to.

Advertisement:

According to Nico Lange, a former chief of staff in Germany's Defence Ministry, the Russians view the supplied aircraft as a priority target. This is why they have been deployed with utmost secrecy in dispersed sites with subterranean or hardened shelters, as well as decoys. 

Journalists feel that because the number of fighters is slowly expanding, it may take some time for the F-16 to make a big difference.

It will take time to integrate the F-16 into Ukraine's air defence systems and develop operational experience. General Hodges believes that coordinating aircraft flights from multiple airfields will be a hard undertaking.

Quote: "Still, the F-16s’ arrival marks the start of building a NATO-standard air force. It plugs Ukraine into the F-16’s well-developed supply chain. NATO weapons systems such as Storm Shadow/Scalp missiles will be far more effective when carried by a plane they were designed for, rather than lashed on to elderly MiGs and Sukhois. Ukraine’s F-16s also come equipped with Link-16, a NATO tactical data-link that allows secure communications and improved situational awareness. 

Too few and too late though they may be, the F-16s’ importance should not be underestimated."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: aircraftUkraine's Air Forceaid for Ukraineweapons
Advertisement:

US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million

Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine

Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son

US not afraid of escalation from Russia over events in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces achieve operational surprise with their actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games

All News
aircraft
Ukraine receives first F-16 fighter jets – Bloomberg
Number of Western airliners in fleet of Russian airlines decreases
F-16 fighter jets unlikely to have major effect on course of war in Ukraine – the WP
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Russian Kh-101 missile that hit Kyiv children's hospital on 8 July was manufactured shortly before attack
23:15
updatedRussians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring two men
21:56
Iran reported to be preparing to supply Russia with 120-km-range ballistic missiles
21:50
US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million
21:17
Video of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Sudzha appears online, no official comment
20:56
Germany recognises Ukraine's right to self-defence on territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast
20:31
Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine
20:18
Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son
20:00
Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days
19:56
Satellite images appear online showing damage to Russia's Lipetsk airfield after Ukrainian strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: