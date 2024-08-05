Russians bombard Nikopol district, causing much damage and wounding two people – photos

The Russians attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of 4 August and on the night of 4-5 August, injuring two people and damaging residential buildings, private company premises, power transmission lines, garages and cars.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "Pokrov hromada suffered the most. Two people were injured there: a man, 26, and a woman, 70. They will recover at home. A cafeteria, a retail unit, and a water vending machine were damaged. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Eight private houses, six outbuildings, garages and cars were damaged. Solar panels, power transmission lines and a gas pipeline were also damaged."

The damaged house. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Details: Premises belonging to a private company were damaged in the town of Nikopol.

The damaged house. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Lysak said that the Russians had attacked the district with kamikaze drones and artillery.

The damaged house. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets and Myrove hromadas also suffered from Russian attacks, but there were no casualties.

