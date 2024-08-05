Russians bombard Nikopol district, causing much damage and wounding two people – photos
The Russians attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of 4 August and on the night of 4-5 August, injuring two people and damaging residential buildings, private company premises, power transmission lines, garages and cars.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Lysak: "Pokrov hromada suffered the most. Two people were injured there: a man, 26, and a woman, 70. They will recover at home. A cafeteria, a retail unit, and a water vending machine were damaged. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Eight private houses, six outbuildings, garages and cars were damaged. Solar panels, power transmission lines and a gas pipeline were also damaged."
Details: Premises belonging to a private company were damaged in the town of Nikopol.
Lysak said that the Russians had attacked the district with kamikaze drones and artillery.
Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets and Myrove hromadas also suffered from Russian attacks, but there were no casualties.
