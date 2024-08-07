All Sections
Explosions ring out in Sumy, air-raid warning in effect for over 14 hours

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 7 August 2024, 01:07
Explosions ring out in Sumy, air-raid warning in effect for over 14 hours
Smoke after an explosion. Stock photo: open sources

Two explosions rang out in the city of Sumy on the night of 6-7 August 2024.

Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster; Oleksii Drozdenko, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Drozdenko said that Ukrainian air defence systems were responding to a Russian attack.

An air-raid warning has been in effect for 14 hours in Sumy Oblast.

At 01:16, Drozdenko warned that some debris could fall after the Russian target is downed, causing damage and fires. He also called on Sumy residents to be careful.

