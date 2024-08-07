All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian intelligence carries out night-time operation on Russian-occupied Tendra Spit, destroying equipment – video

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 7 August 2024, 08:56
Ukrainian intelligence carries out night-time operation on Russian-occupied Tendra Spit, destroying equipment – video
Tendra Spit on a map. Screenshot: Google Maps

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported that the Special Operations Forces of the Artan Active Action Unit and DIU's Naval Centre conducted an operation in the northern part of the Black Sea on 6 August, during which they caused some losses among Russian soldiers and destroyed their equipment and fortifications.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "At night, a Special Operations Forces landing group landed on the Tendra Spit and destroyed enemy armoured vehicles, including MT-LBs, an enemy electronic warfare system and Russian fortifications. During the battle, the Russian invaders suffered losses among their personnel, but the exact number is being determined."

Advertisement:

Details: DIU stressed that their soldiers completed the task, including the classified part, and withdrew without losses. 

They added that this was not their first successful assault operation on the Russian-occupied Tendra Spit.

"These actions are only a part of the large-scale plan of the Ukrainian defence forces, which is being implemented," they concluded.

Advertisement:

For reference: The Tendra Spit is a narrow spit about 65 kilometres long and up to 1.8 kilometres wide, located in the northern part of the Black Sea, off the coast of Kherson Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kherson Oblastdefence intelligence
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
Kherson Oblast
Russians strike Antonivka in Kherson Oblast, injuring three people
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
Russians target infrastructure, high-rise buildings and shop in Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours: 15 civilians injured
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Explosions heard in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency issued in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: