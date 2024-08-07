Ukrainian intelligence carries out night-time operation on Russian-occupied Tendra Spit, destroying equipment – video

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported that the Special Operations Forces of the Artan Active Action Unit and DIU's Naval Centre conducted an operation in the northern part of the Black Sea on 6 August, during which they caused some losses among Russian soldiers and destroyed their equipment and fortifications.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "At night, a Special Operations Forces landing group landed on the Tendra Spit and destroyed enemy armoured vehicles, including MT-LBs, an enemy electronic warfare system and Russian fortifications. During the battle, the Russian invaders suffered losses among their personnel, but the exact number is being determined."

Advertisement:

Details: DIU stressed that their soldiers completed the task, including the classified part, and withdrew without losses.

They added that this was not their first successful assault operation on the Russian-occupied Tendra Spit.

"These actions are only a part of the large-scale plan of the Ukrainian defence forces, which is being implemented," they concluded.

Advertisement:

For reference: The Tendra Spit is a narrow spit about 65 kilometres long and up to 1.8 kilometres wide, located in the northern part of the Black Sea, off the coast of Kherson Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!