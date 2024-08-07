Russians target Nikopol district, injuring 2 people – photos

The Russian military attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 7 August, injuring two people.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "Throughout the day, the Nikopol district was attacked. The enemy deployed artillery and kamikaze drones in the area. Specifically, they struck Nikopol, Pokrovsk, and Myriv hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.].

Men, aged 37 and 66, were injured. Both will be treated on an outpatient basis."

Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: There was also damage to an apartment building and two private houses. A garage and three outbuildings were damaged, and one was destroyed.

Infrastructure and utilities were damaged. The attacks also damaged a car and power lines.

