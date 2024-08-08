All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Boxer Khyzhniak becomes Olympic champion and brings Ukraine its third gold medal in Paris

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 8 August 2024, 00:28
Boxer Khyzhniak becomes Olympic champion and brings Ukraine its third gold medal in Paris
Oleksandr Khyzhniak. Photo: NOC of Ukraine and the Olympic Team

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak defeated Kazakhstan's Nurbek Oralbay by split decision in the gold medal fight in the men’s 80 kg boxing category at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

From the very first seconds, Khyzhniak took the lead and threw a lot of punches at his opponent in his unique style. Oralbay responded perfectly, throwing hooks. Three judges gave the victory to Khyzhniak in the final three minutes.

Advertisement:

Khyzhniak did not stop after the break and Oralbay started getting into a clinch with the Ukrainian. After numerous punches, the Kazakh's  nose was bleeding, but Oralbay's successful combinations helped him win that round. Before the final three minutes, the judges' scorecards showed a draw.

At the beginning of the third round, Oralbay received medical assistance, and after a pause, both boxers began trading blows at close range. Oralbay tried to clinch Khyzhniak, but the Ukrainian did not stop and continued to throw punches. At the very end of the fight, Khyzhniak pinned his opponent in the corner and continued to break through his opponent's block.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Khyzhniak, a 29-year-old boxer from Poltava, won his first Olympic gold medal. He was a silver medallist at Tokyo 2020 in the men’s 75 kg weight category. In the final, he lost to Brazilian Hebert Conceiçao by technical knockout in round 3.
  • Oralbay, 23, is the 2023 world boxing champion. These Olympic Games are the first in his career.
  • Khyzhniak defeated Pylyp Akilov, a Ukrainian who represents Hungary, in the round of 16 by a split decision, and in the quarter-finals, he outmatched Brazilian Wanderley Pereira. In the match for the final, Khyzhniak defeated two-time Olympic champion Arlen Lopez.
  • Khyzhniak was the last Ukrainian boxer to compete at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Support UP or become our patron!

sport
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
sport
Zelenskyy congratulates boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak on winning Olympic gold
Ukrainian wrestler Nasibov enters final at Paris Olympics
Ukrainian Parviz Nasibov gains incredible victory and advances to Greco-Roman wrestling semi-finals at Paris Olympics
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Explosions heard in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency issued in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: