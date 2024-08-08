Boxer Khyzhniak becomes Olympic champion and brings Ukraine its third gold medal in Paris

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak defeated Kazakhstan's Nurbek Oralbay by split decision in the gold medal fight in the men’s 80 kg boxing category at the 2024 Olympic Games.

From the very first seconds, Khyzhniak took the lead and threw a lot of punches at his opponent in his unique style. Oralbay responded perfectly, throwing hooks. Three judges gave the victory to Khyzhniak in the final three minutes.

Khyzhniak did not stop after the break and Oralbay started getting into a clinch with the Ukrainian. After numerous punches, the Kazakh's nose was bleeding, but Oralbay's successful combinations helped him win that round. Before the final three minutes, the judges' scorecards showed a draw.

At the beginning of the third round, Oralbay received medical assistance, and after a pause, both boxers began trading blows at close range. Oralbay tried to clinch Khyzhniak, but the Ukrainian did not stop and continued to throw punches. At the very end of the fight, Khyzhniak pinned his opponent in the corner and continued to break through his opponent's block.

Khyzhniak, a 29-year-old boxer from Poltava, won his first Olympic gold medal. He was a silver medallist at Tokyo 2020 in the men’s 75 kg weight category. In the final, he lost to Brazilian Hebert Conceiçao by technical knockout in round 3.

Oralbay, 23, is the 2023 world boxing champion. These Olympic Games are the first in his career.

Khyzhniak defeated Pylyp Akilov, a Ukrainian who represents Hungary, in the round of 16 by a split decision, and in the quarter-finals, he outmatched Brazilian Wanderley Pereira. In the match for the final, Khyzhniak defeated two-time Olympic champion Arlen Lopez.

Khyzhniak was the last Ukrainian boxer to compete at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

