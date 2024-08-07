All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian wrestler Nasibov enters final at Paris Olympics

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 7 August 2024, 19:33
Ukrainian wrestler Nasibov enters final at Paris Olympics
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov won a semi-final match at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: In the semi-final, Nasibov, who performs in the weight category below 67 kilograms, defeated Azerbaijani Hasrat Jafarov, 2023 Champion of Europe.

Advertisement:

Both wrestlers scored three points each, but Nasibov made the final active move, which allowed him to advance.

On his way to the semi-final, 25-year-old Nasibov confidently defeated a Serbian, Mate Nemeš, and a Kyrgyzstani, Amantur Ismailov.

Nasibov’s opponent in the final will be the winner of the semi-final fight between an Armenian Slavik Galstyan and Said Esmaili from Iran.

Advertisement:

Nasibov’s final fight will take place on 8 August, starting after 19:15 Kyiv time.

Nasibov is a silver medalist of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, which were held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the upcoming Olympic final will be his second in his career.

Zhan Beleniuk, Champion of Tokyo 2020, also represents Ukraine in Greco-Roman wrestling and will participate in the semi-finals but is in the weight category below 87 kilograms.

So far, Ukraine has won seven medals at the 2024 Olympics in Paris: two gold, two silver and three bronze. Oleksandr Khyzhniak, a Ukrainian boxer, who will participate in the final fight against a Kazakhstani Nurbek Oralbay is guaranteed another medal.

Support UP or become our patron!

sportUkraineFrance
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
sport
Ukrainian Parviz Nasibov gains incredible victory and advances to Greco-Roman wrestling semi-finals at Paris Olympics
Ukrainian wrestler Zhan Beleniuk reaches semi-finals at Paris 2024 Olympics
Ukrainian athlete Oleh Doroshchuk reaches high jump final at 2024 Olympic Games
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Explosions heard in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency issued in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: