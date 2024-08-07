Ukrainian wrestler Nasibov enters final at Paris Olympics

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov won a semi-final match at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: In the semi-final, Nasibov, who performs in the weight category below 67 kilograms, defeated Azerbaijani Hasrat Jafarov, 2023 Champion of Europe.

Both wrestlers scored three points each, but Nasibov made the final active move, which allowed him to advance.

On his way to the semi-final, 25-year-old Nasibov confidently defeated a Serbian, Mate Nemeš, and a Kyrgyzstani, Amantur Ismailov.

Nasibov’s opponent in the final will be the winner of the semi-final fight between an Armenian Slavik Galstyan and Said Esmaili from Iran.

Nasibov’s final fight will take place on 8 August, starting after 19:15 Kyiv time.

Nasibov is a silver medalist of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, which were held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the upcoming Olympic final will be his second in his career.

Zhan Beleniuk, Champion of Tokyo 2020, also represents Ukraine in Greco-Roman wrestling and will participate in the semi-finals but is in the weight category below 87 kilograms.

So far, Ukraine has won seven medals at the 2024 Olympics in Paris: two gold, two silver and three bronze. Oleksandr Khyzhniak, a Ukrainian boxer, who will participate in the final fight against a Kazakhstani Nurbek Oralbay is guaranteed another medal.

