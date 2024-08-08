Zelenskyy congratulates boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak on winning Olympic gold

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has lauded boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak, who became an Olympic champion and brought Ukraine its third gold medal in Paris.

Quote: "Another gold medal for Ukraine at the Olympics in Paris!

Boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak has won first place. Thank you for your strength, your confidence, and for this important victory!

We continue to support all our athletes. We cheer for Ukraine, we cheer for Ukrainians!"

Background: Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak defeated Kazakhstan's Nurbek Oralbay by split decision in the gold medal fight in the men’s 80 kg boxing category at the 2024 Olympic Games.

