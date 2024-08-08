All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians bombard Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in early morning, wounding child – photo

Iryna BalachukThursday, 8 August 2024, 08:21
Russians bombard Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in early morning, wounding child – photo
A house that was damaged in the Russian attack. Photo: Lukashuk on Telegram

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 7-8 August and on the morning of 8 August; two houses were damaged and a child was injured in Pokrov hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, on Telegram

Quote from Lukashuk: "The occupiers did not leave Nikopol district alone. At night and in the early morning, they attacked the town of Nikopol and the hromadas of Myrove and Pokrov.

Advertisement:

A 12-year-old boy was injured in the latter attack, sustaining shrapnel wounds. Two houses were damaged."

 
A house that was damaged in the Russian attack
Photo: Lukashuk on Telegram

Details: Lukashuk also added that the Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian missile and a reconnaissance UAV in the skies over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at night. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastchildrenwar
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians target Nikopol district, injuring 2 people – photos
Russians bombard Nikopol from artillery and Grad MLRS, damaging agricultural company premises and several houses – photos
Three Ukrainians injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Explosions heard in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency issued in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: