Russians bombard Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in early morning, wounding child – photo

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 7-8 August and on the morning of 8 August; two houses were damaged and a child was injured in Pokrov hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, on Telegram

Quote from Lukashuk: "The occupiers did not leave Nikopol district alone. At night and in the early morning, they attacked the town of Nikopol and the hromadas of Myrove and Pokrov.

A 12-year-old boy was injured in the latter attack, sustaining shrapnel wounds. Two houses were damaged."

A house that was damaged in the Russian attack Photo: Lukashuk on Telegram

Details: Lukashuk also added that the Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian missile and a reconnaissance UAV in the skies over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at night.

