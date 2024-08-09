Iran reported to be preparing to supply Russia with 120-km-range ballistic missiles

European intelligence believes that Iran may soon supply Russia with "hundreds" of short-range ballistic missiles, the use of which is already being mastered by the Russian military.

Source: Reuters with reference to two sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: European intelligence sources told Reuters that back in December 2023, Russian representatives agreed with Tehran to supply Fath-360 ballistic missiles and a ballistic missile system called Abibal.

Intelligence reported that Russian personnel visited Iran to learn how to operate the Fath-360, a system that launches ballistic missiles with a maximum range of 120 kilometres and a 150-kilogramme warhead.

One of the sources told Reuters that the "only next possible" step after the exercise would be an actual delivery of missiles to Russia. Neither the first source nor the second one could specify when this would happen.

A third European intelligence source confirmed to Reuters that Russia had sent soldiers to Iran to train in the use of Iranian ballistic missile systems, but did not provide further details.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that Tehran had sold missiles and drones to Russia, but had not provided the Fath-360 system. He also stressed that there is no legal ban on Iran's sale of such weapons to Moscow.

The United States refused to confirm the information about the possible delivery of ballistic missiles, but John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, stressed that NATO and G7 allies are ready for a swift and severe response if Iran makes such a transfer.

Background:

Defence cooperation between Iran and Russia intensified after the latter launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In late November, Iran announced the finalisation of an agreement with Russia to supply Su-35 fighter jets, as well as Mi-28 attack helicopters and Russian-made Yak-130 combat training aircraft. And in December, the two countries signed a declaration in which they promised to work together to counter Western sanctions.

