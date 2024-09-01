Finnish president says situation in Ukraine is critical, but better than three months ago

Finnish President Alexander Stubb believes that while the situation in the Russo-Ukrainian war remains critical, Ukraine is in a better position than it was three months ago.

Source: Finnish public service media company Yle, citing Stubb, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The situation remains critical, but Ukraine's position looks better than it did three months ago."

Details: The Finnish president said it is difficult to estimate when the war, which has been raging on for over two and a half years, will come to an end.

He highlighted the beginning of discussions about peace as a positive development.

Stubb emphasised that the conditions for achieving peace put forward by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are the liberation of Ukraine's territories, security guarantees, prosecution of war criminals, and the country's recovery.

"We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes," the Finnish president vowed.

Stubb stressed that Finland has chosen its side, making it difficult for Finland to act as a mediator in negotiations.

He was also asked why Ukraine is being restricted in its use of Western weapons for strikes on targets inside Russia.

According to Stubb, there should be no such restrictions as long as Ukraine is acting in self-defence and adhering to international law, although strikes must not be directed against civilian targets.

He believes that Russia is a threat to Finland's security for various reasons.

"The number one security threat is Russia, but there is no reason to be concerned at the moment," Stubb concluded.

The Finnish president believes that it is necessary to prepare for a period of uncertainty in Russo-Finnish relations.

Stubb thinks Finland will increasingly see hybrid operations from Russia. He cited psychological operations, the situation on the border, and even sabotage as examples of possible hybrid influence.

Background: Earlier, Alexander Stubb stressed that Kyiv has the right to defend itself against Russian aggression, including in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

