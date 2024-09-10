Russians attack energy facilities in 8 Ukrainian oblasts

The Russians have attacked civilian energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv oblasts over the past 24 hours.

Source: Ukraine’s Energy Ministry

Details: In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, attacks twice cut off power to a substation, household consumers and a water utility. Additionally, another substation, consumers and the railway were also left without power, although there were no train disruptions. The power supply has been restored via a backup scheme.

In Sumy Oblast, an attack on an overhead line resulted in the blackout for a substation and residential consumers in Kharkiv Oblast. The power supply has been restored via a backup scheme.

During an air raid in Poltava Oblast, an overhead line was disconnected, causing a power outage for consumers. The power supply has since been restored.

Attacks caused the disconnection of overhead lines, affecting 947 consumers in 15 settlements in Chernihiv Oblast.

Russian attacks damaged equipment at one of the mines in Donetsk Oblast. At the time of the incident, there were no people in the mine. One person received medical assistance.

