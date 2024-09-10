Russia to spend over half billion dollars to block VPN services

Russia will spend US$646 million to strengthen its VPN blocking network, according to Russian media.

Source: Forbes with reference to the documents of Roskomnadzor

Details: Roskomnadzor, Russia's communications watchdog, proposes to spend 59 billion roubles (approx. US$644 million) over the next five years to modernise its Internet filtering capabilities.

Advertisement:

The funds will be used to improve technology that filters Internet traffic and blocks or slows down specific web resources.

In 2019, Russia introduced legislation that permits the country to totally disconnect from the internet in what it calls a "campaign to preserve digital sovereignty".

Following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin reportedly banned some foreign social media and internet corporations, however many sites are still accessible via virtual private networks, or VPNs.

Advertisement:

By upgrading the technology, Russian authorities will be able to better block access to VPNs.

As traffic volumes increased, new equipment was purchased on a yearly basis beginning in 2020.

Background:

At Roskomnadzor's request, Apple deleted many VPN services from the Russian AppStore that are used to overcome locks.

Russian authorities have warned all of the country's main telecom operators of a decrease in video playback speed on YouTube to 128 kilobits per second.

Support UP or become our patron!