All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia to spend over half billion dollars to block VPN services

Oleksii ArtemchukTuesday, 10 September 2024, 15:30
Russia to spend over half billion dollars to block VPN services
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia will spend US$646 million to strengthen its VPN blocking network, according to Russian media.

Source: Forbes with reference to the documents of Roskomnadzor

Details: Roskomnadzor, Russia's communications watchdog, proposes to spend 59 billion roubles (approx. US$644 million) over the next five years to modernise its Internet filtering capabilities.

Advertisement:

The funds will be used to improve technology that filters Internet traffic and blocks or slows down specific web resources.

In 2019, Russia introduced legislation that permits the country to totally disconnect from the internet in what it calls a "campaign to preserve digital sovereignty".

Following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin reportedly banned some foreign social media and internet corporations, however many sites are still accessible via virtual private networks, or VPNs.

Advertisement:

By upgrading the technology, Russian authorities will be able to better block access to VPNs.

As traffic volumes increased, new equipment was purchased on a yearly basis beginning in 2020.

Background: 

  • At Roskomnadzor's request, Apple deleted many VPN services from the Russian AppStore that are used to overcome locks.
  • Russian authorities have warned all of the country's main telecom operators of a decrease in video playback speed on YouTube to 128 kilobits per second.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russia
Advertisement:

Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

All News
Russia
US State Secretary confirms Iran supplied ballistic missiles to Russia and says sanctions will follow – the WP
Ukrainian prime minister denies Ukraine's involvement in negotiations about Russian gas transit
Ukraine's Security Service and Prosecutor General's Office found out which Russian commander ordered strike on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – photos
RECENT NEWS
16:09
Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: