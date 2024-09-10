All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's energy system receives funding from international donors – Ukraine's PM

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 10 September 2024, 15:13
Ukraine's energy system receives funding from international donors – Ukraine's PM
Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

The international partners of Ukraine have funded the procurement of distributed generation equipment with the capacity of 170 MW through the Energy Support Fund.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

"It must be said that we have support from our partners, and they have funded the procurement of distributed generation equipment with the capacity of 170 MW through the Energy Support Fund, in which €560 million have been accumulated," Shmyhal said.

Advertisement:

He added that the number of cogeneration systems, owned by Ukrainian industrial companies, is 169, and 83 out of them have been put into operation.

"In addition to this, the partners confirmed the supply of 291 more systems and 101 block-modular boiler houses. This is our reserve of sustainability in power and heat generation," Shmyhal explained.

He noted that there was still an urgent need in power-generating objects, even though their quantity "is not measured in tens of thousands like last year".

Advertisement:

"The total urgent need for high capacity generators is about 1,800 units, and we also need 569 cogeneration systems," Shmyhal revealed, adding that he keeps working to obtain the necessary equipment and does everything to overcome the winter period with confidence.

He noted that the partners had supplied Ukraine with a lot of equipment from old thermal and hydroelectric power plants, which is actively being used at Ukrainian facilities to restore power generation facilities.

Background: Projects with the third level of protection are being constructed at 22 facilities of Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenergo, but so far it is planned to only finish one or two of them in order to check their efficiency.

Support UP or become our patron!

energyShmyhal
Advertisement:

Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

All News
energy
This winter might be the hardest one for Ukraine – Ukrainian PM
Russians attack energy facilities in 8 Ukrainian oblasts
Russians attack energy facilities in seven oblasts - Ministry of Energy
RECENT NEWS
16:09
Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: