Ukraine's energy system receives funding from international donors – Ukraine's PM

The international partners of Ukraine have funded the procurement of distributed generation equipment with the capacity of 170 MW through the Energy Support Fund.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

"It must be said that we have support from our partners, and they have funded the procurement of distributed generation equipment with the capacity of 170 MW through the Energy Support Fund, in which €560 million have been accumulated," Shmyhal said.

He added that the number of cogeneration systems, owned by Ukrainian industrial companies, is 169, and 83 out of them have been put into operation.

"In addition to this, the partners confirmed the supply of 291 more systems and 101 block-modular boiler houses. This is our reserve of sustainability in power and heat generation," Shmyhal explained.

He noted that there was still an urgent need in power-generating objects, even though their quantity "is not measured in tens of thousands like last year".

"The total urgent need for high capacity generators is about 1,800 units, and we also need 569 cogeneration systems," Shmyhal revealed, adding that he keeps working to obtain the necessary equipment and does everything to overcome the winter period with confidence.

He noted that the partners had supplied Ukraine with a lot of equipment from old thermal and hydroelectric power plants, which is actively being used at Ukrainian facilities to restore power generation facilities.

Background: Projects with the third level of protection are being constructed at 22 facilities of Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenergo, but so far it is planned to only finish one or two of them in order to check their efficiency.

