This winter might be the hardest one for Ukraine – Ukrainian PM

Artur KryzhnyiTuesday, 10 September 2024, 16:10
Denys Shmyhal. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has successfully survived three heating seasons but the forthcoming winter might be the hardest one.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, at a press conference

"Energetic sustainability will be one of our biggest challenges this autumn and winter. We have successfully overcome three heating seasons but this winter will not be any easier, maybe even the hardest," Shmyhal noted.

Shmyhal reports that power equipment from all over the world is currently being delivered to Ukraine, and power engineers are restoring the capabilities that can be restored.

"We are actively working on promoting decentralisation. The autonomy of critical infrastructure is being increased separately," he added.

Background: Projects with the third level of protection are being constructed at 22 facilities of Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenergo, but so far it is planned to only finish one or two of them in order to check their expediency.

